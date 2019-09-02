A motorcyclist was critically injured when an automobile turned left as the rider was passing in oncoming traffic lanes on a city street Monday afternoon, the Tulsa Police Department reported.
The motorcycle was southbound in the northbound lanes of South Harvard Avenue at a high speed while passing southbound traffic to the left about 2:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
A southbound vehicle was attempting to turn left into the Sonic Drive-In at 3821 S. Harvard Ave. when the motorcycle collided with the vehicle, police reported.
The motorcyclist, who was not identified Monday evening, was taken in critical condition to a hospital and was not expected to survive, police said.
The driver of the automobile, who was not injured, was interviewed by traffic investigators and released.
“Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle,” police said in the release.