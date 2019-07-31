A motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday night when he crashed before merging onto U.S. 169 in south Tulsa, police reported.
The man was driving on the entrance ramp from 91st Street toward northbound U.S. 169 just after 9 p.m. when his motorcycle veered left into a grassy median, Tulsa Police Cpl. Shawn McGeough said.
The man was not wearing a helmet, and a witness reported that he flipped multiple times, McGeough said.
He had major head trauma and was in intensive care as of 11:30 p.m., McGeough said.
The on-ramp was closed for about 1½ hours as police investigated the crash.