A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to life in prison after that man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of child neglect in a murder case.
Ezekiel Wayne Hadithy, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to child neglect. Hadithy was initially charged with child abuse murder and child neglect in September 2017.
Prosecutors dismissed the murder charge for the guilty plea. The judge sentenced Hadithy to life in the Department of Corrections.
Investigators alleged that Hadithy had dropped an infant on his head in September 2017 while in the laundry room of an inn located west of downtown Tulsa. The infant, his mother and Hadithy reportedly lived at the hotel.
Police said Hadithy took the child back to their hotel room, woke the mother and told her the baby had fallen off the hotel bed. Emergency responders transported the infant to a hospital, where he was placed on life support. The infant died less than three days later.