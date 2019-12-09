A Sapulpa man is in jail on a murder complaint after a man deputies say he assaulted died in a hospital.
Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies first came into contact with Cody Fulmer, 31, on the evening of Dec. 5 after responding to an assault call that yielded an empty scene in the 5900 block of North Madison Avenue, near Turley.
Deputies found Fulmer nearby and interviewed him but lacked proof of a crime, according to a news release.
Early the next morning, an ambulance was called for an assault victim at a home in the 6000 block of North Madison Avenue, and Jared Langworthy, 23, was hospitalized in critical condition.
Detectives found Fulmer in Creek County, and he confessed to the assault on Langworthy the night before, authorities said. He was arrested on a complaint of assault with intent to kill.
Langworthy died in the hospital the next morning, leading to an additional complaint against Fulmer of first-degree murder.
He is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail.
Both Langworthy and Fulmer were associated with the United Aryan Brotherhood, a racist prison gang, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.