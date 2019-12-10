OKMULGEE — For the third time in three months, Muscogee (Creek) voters will head to the polls Saturday, with principal chief candidates David Hill and Bim Stephen Bruner atop a six-race general election ballot.
With the tribe’s Supreme Court having thrown out the original primary election results due to absentee ballot security concerns, the pair finished first and second in both the Sept. 21 primary and again in the court-ordered Nov. 2 primary. Current Principal Chief James Floyd announced earlier this year that he would not seek a second term.
Eighteen polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday across the tribe’s jurisdictional area. Early walk-in voting is available Wednesday and Thursday at the Indian Community Buildings in Eufaula, Okmulgee, Okemah and Tulsa.
As was the case with the Nov. 2 primary election do-over, representatives from the Carter Center will be on hand to observe in-person voting both at the early walk-in sites and on election day, as well as ballot counting and the procedures used to collect and verify absentee ballots.
A former Tulsa District representative on the Muscogee (Creek) National Council, Bruner is a Vietnam War veteran and smoke shop owner. He is also the owner of a Broken Arrow allotment where an attempt was made in 2017 to open a casino under the auspices of the Kialegee Tribal Town. Felony charges are still pending in the matter through the tribe’s judicial system, with a court date scheduled for Dec. 18.
A resident of Bristow, Hill has worked in the aircraft industry for three decades, including 23 years in private sector leadership roles. A National Council member since 2007, he is also a former member of the Depew Board of Education. He is currently serving as the National Council’s Second Speaker.
Along with principal chief, five National Council seats will be on Saturday’s ballot. In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, Creek voters get to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside or are registered to vote.
In the Creek District, Dean Hughes and Joseph Hicks are vying for the seat being vacated by Hill.
Lora Harjo-King and Mary Crawford finished atop a three-woman primary field to succeed outgoing Muskogee District representative Pete Beaver.
In the Okmulgee District, Carmin Tecumseh-Williams and William Lowe finished first and second among five candidates in the November primary to succeed Second Chief-elect Del Beaver.
Charles McHenry and Deirdra Soap finished atop a three-candidate field to replace outgoing councilor Johnnie Greene in the Wagoner District seat. That district also includes slivers of Rogers and Mayes counties.
Anna Marshall is challenging incumbent Tukvpvtce District representative Rufus Scott for the council’s southernmost seat.
Okfuskee and McIntosh district representatives Randall Hicks and Darrell Proctor were reelected with supermajorities in the November primary. Tulsa District representative Robert Hufft was unopposed after two challengers withdrew in October.
Election results will not be certified until after the conclusion of the appeal period, which starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 4.