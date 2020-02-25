The prospect of Muskogee electing its first-ever African American mayor has drawn the attention of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
Mayoral candidate Marlon Coleman is scheduled for a 5:30 appearance this evening at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
Coleman garnered 40% of the vote in the Feb. 11 election in the five-candidate race. He had a 10% edge over Wayne Divelbliss. Janey Cagle Boydston, who is currently Muskogee's interim mayor, received 24% of the vote.
A runoff between Coleman and Divelbiss is scheduled for April 7.
If Coleman wins the runoff, he would become the city's first black mayor, something, says Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver, brings about "much excitement."
"Suddenly, there is much excitement about the great possibility of having a black Mayor in the Tulsa metropolitan area," Culver said in a news release. "This is history in the making, and we would like for everyone in the area to meet this great man of service."
Described by Culver as "a friend of the Greenwood District," the chamber says it is confident that Coleman will find ways to enhance economic development, wealth creation, and diversity practices in education and the workforce in Oklahoma.