Muskogee County prosecutors determined the fatal shooting of a Tulsa homicide suspect by police was legally justified.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge writes in a letter that Muskogee Police Lt. Chris Dean's and Officer Shane Leach's actions in the fatal shooting of Demontre Bruner were legally justified. Loge opined the letter May 12 to the Muskogee Police Department chief.
Officers fatally shot Demontre Bruner, 21, during a confrontation about 2 a.m. May 4 in Muskogee. Tulsa police were seeking Bruner’s arrest in connection with a May 3 homicide. Bruner was wanted on homicide and shooting complaints.
An anonymous tipster told authorities that Bruner was at a residence near 13th Street and Fremont Avenue in Muskogee.
Bruner allegedly fled from and then shot at Muskogee officers when they attempted to apprehend him.
"Bruner was a direct and immediate, and lethal threat to the officers," Loge states in the letter.
Leach and Dean fired their weapons at Bruner. Loge said the use of deadly force was justified. Loge notes in the letter that officers rendered aid quickly. Bruner was hospitalized after the shooting but died hours later.