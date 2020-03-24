Muskogee business district

The Muskogee business district is likely to slow down after restrictions were issued March 24 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in the county and across Oklahoma. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

City officials in Muskogee issued restrictive orders Monday night to businesses prone to crowding in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Muskogee city councilors voted Monday night to restrict restaurants, food courts, cafes, bars, taverns, clubs, gyms, theaters, museums and the like in response to the COVID-19 threat. The restrictions are effective at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Muskogee this week joined a cadre of other towns and cities limiting the chances for people to congregate. State health officials confirmed during the weekend that Muskogee County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

As many others have, Muskogee city officials carved out exceptions for curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery services. 

City officials encouraged businesses not identified in the order to comply with guidelines to close doors.

Muskogee County commissioners have not yet taken such a step, though they have tightened access to county buildings, such as the courthouse. Muskogee District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said they are trying to balance essential services and keeping county facilities safe.

The Bixby City Council took similar action Monday night to restrict businesses as the virus continues to spread.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Video: Oklahoma schools continue to feed students during COVID-19 closures

Gallery: Filing unemployment claims due to virus-related job losses, cuts to hours 

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you