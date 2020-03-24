City officials in Muskogee issued restrictive orders Monday night to businesses prone to crowding in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Muskogee city councilors voted Monday night to restrict restaurants, food courts, cafes, bars, taverns, clubs, gyms, theaters, museums and the like in response to the COVID-19 threat. The restrictions are effective at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Muskogee this week joined a cadre of other towns and cities limiting the chances for people to congregate. State health officials confirmed during the weekend that Muskogee County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
As many others have, Muskogee city officials carved out exceptions for curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery services.
City officials encouraged businesses not identified in the order to comply with guidelines to close doors.
Muskogee County commissioners have not yet taken such a step, though they have tightened access to county buildings, such as the courthouse. Muskogee District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said they are trying to balance essential services and keeping county facilities safe.