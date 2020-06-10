A man has been arrested more than two decades after multiple women were raped in Muskogee in the 1990s, authorities said.
Leroy Jamal Smith, 50, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the sexual assaults, authorities said Wednesday. Smith's middle name is spelled Jamol in Muskogee County jail records.
“After 25 years we never forgot and we never gave up,” said District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Between January 1993 and October 1995, the women, ranging in age from 19 to 40, were sexually assaulted. The survivors all described their attacker as an African American male in his 20s. DNA was collected at the time, but was never able to be matched to a suspect. In September 2019, Loge requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with identifying a suspect using tools available through the bureau including forensic analysis and genealogy testing.
The OSBI Cold Case Unit, which includes agents, intelligence analysts and criminalists at the laboratory, began reviewing records, police reports, lab reports and interviewing witnesses. In January 2020, a sample of DNA from one of the survivors was sent to Parabon NanoLabs for Forensic Genetic Genealogical DNA Analysis and Searching (FGGS).
Parabon submitted a genetic data profile created from the unknown DNA sample to a public genetic genealogy database for comparison in hopes of finding individuals who share significant amounts of DNA with the unknown subject. These genetic matches served as clues to inform traditional genealogy research, which uses online genealogy databases, newspaper archives, public family trees, obituaries, and other public records.
Based on the information received from Parabon NanoLabs, the OSBI Cold Case Unit was able to narrow down the suspect pool. Agents learned that Smith had been the subject of several investigations in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department’s Cold Case Unit was able to locate Smith’s known DNA sample that had been obtained via search warrant in a previous investigation. On May 29, after comparing DNA collected from four of the survivors with Smith, a positive match was made.
“This was a case that gripped Muskogee with fear,” said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. “Over the years, many officers have worked tirelessly to get this case solved. Thanks to advances in technology and continued determination an arrest was made yesterday. I would like to thank everyone who had a part in bringing this arrest to fruition.”
“It was an honor to help District Attorney Loge and Chief Teehee in this case,” said OSBI Director Ricky Adams. “These five women waited decades for justice. Through a combination of genetic genealogy and determined investigative work by Muskogee police officers and OSBI agents, we were able to finally give them resolution. We are humbled to be part of the team that took this offender off the streets. And like DA Loge, we will not give up on a case, no matter how many years have passed.”
Smith was arrested on a failure to pay warrant and five counts of rape. He was transferred from Tulsa to the Muskogee County jail Tuesday night. Smith was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Smith are encouraged to contact the Muskogee Police Department or the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.