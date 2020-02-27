For the last eight years, the MVP Manhood Summit founded by Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons has empowered young black boys to aspire to do more.
Solomon-Simmons, who grew up in a single-parent home, started the effort to equip youngsters with the tools to navigate some of the same environmental circumstances he faced decades ago.
To accomplish that, he’s summoned Tulsa-area men to act as mentors, relaying valuable information to north Tulsa middle school students in an effort to keep them on the right path.
“I come from where they come from. I’m north side just like they are north side,” Solomon-Simmons said. “For most of them that are growing up without a father in the home, that’s my experience. I want them to understand that they have to be two or three times better to be successful.
“I want them to understand that the system is set up for them to fail and go to prison. The system is set up for them to languish in poverty if they don’t do what they should.”
This year’s event, which begins Friday, will be held at Monroe Demonstration Academy, 2010 E. 48th St. North, as part of a special Black History Month partnership with the school. Its mission is to empower middle school black boys through an interactive application-based approach.
The youths will learn how to tie a necktie and will be instructed on the proper way to shake hands and execute basic home improvement projects.
The current Manhood Summit is expected to be particularly important because outside influences are threatening to derail the students need to be combated.
Solomon-Simmons was informed that many of the boys at Monroe were being negatively influenced by gangs.
The Manhood Summit is featuring a session called “Streets Never Lose,” where the students will hear about everything likely to go wrong by choosing the precarious lifestyle. “Prison, jail or death is what the streets give you,” Solomon-Simmons said.
At certain points over the past years, due to his busy schedule as an attorney, Solomon-Simmons didn’t know whether he could keep the MVP Manhood Summit going. But success stories from past students have kept the fire for changing young lives burning in him.
“They tell me, ‘Everything you said is true,’” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. “It’s all about them.”
