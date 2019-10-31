PAWHUSKA — A north wind biting her nose and numbing her fingers at sunrise Thursday, Sally Jewell’s reaction at the sight of more than 100 bison rumbling in her direction was natural where she stood at the Tallgrass Prairie.
“My God, that’s incredible,” she said.
It was no small reaction given that Jewel — interim CEO of The Nature Conservancy — is someone who has climbed the highest peak in Antarctica and has traveled the globe in search of outdoor adventures.
A British-American immigrant who grew up in Washington state, Jewell cut her professional teeth in the oil and banking industries in Oklahoma after she married the Tulsa-born and Enid-raised Warren Jewell. She eventually joined Recreational Equipment Inc. and became its CEO. And she served as secretary of the interior in the Obama administration from 2013-2017.
Jewell was top of the heap Thursday among Nature Conservancy staff and administrators from across the country who numbed their extremities to witness part of the annual bison roundup while marking the 30th anniversary of the November 1989 founding of the 40,000-acre Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.
A member of the conservancy’s global board — with preserves in all 50 states and 72 countries — she is serving as interim CEO as the nonprofit recruits a new leader.
The Tallgrass newcomer with old Oklahoma ties asked a natural question as she watched experienced ranch hands use pickup trucks to herd the frosty-furred, steamy breathed beasts toward specially designed corrals.
“Whatever happened to the horses?”
Harvey Payne, now community relations coordinator and the preserve’s first director from 1991-2008, replied with one of the many storied lessons learned over the preserve’s 26 years of bison roundups.
“A bison will attack a horse,” he said. “When the first 300 were given to us some of our guys went over on horseback to round them up and one of our guys who had been a cowboy all his life got charged by a cow bison. He said, ‘I will never ever again be on a horse with bison.’”
The bison now number roughly 2,400 to 2,500 — an exact number will be known when the roundup is finished.
Between 500 and 600 calves are born each spring so a similar number, a mix of old bulls and cows and young bulls and heifers, are sold each fall. The annual roundup also sees every animal wormed, weighed, treated with vaccine and tagged for identification next fall.
Early indications in the roundup are the herd is healthy and extra rain this season had the prairie green and nutritious enough that cows were running about 50 pounds heavier on average, according to Director Bob Hamilton, who worked the chutes Thursday.
Jewell later joined Payne, fourth-generation Osage rancher Ford Drummond and Osage Tribe member Joe Conner at the preserve headquarters to discuss the preserve’s history.
“To me the tallgrass prairie is where I was raised,” said Conner, who grew up about 15 miles west of where the headquarters. His father was born on a reservation, before Oklahoma was a state, and his grandfather was on a tribal council for the area in the 1890s.
“Many people come onto this land and are frightened by it. Where are the people? Where are the trees?” he said. “Our creation stories come from the blending of the land where it meets the sky.”
Drummond said his great-grandfather came from Scotland and worked a trading post at Pawhuska selling goods to the Osage tribal members in the late 1800s.
“We’ve leased land from some of the same Osage families for generations,” he said. “We have the same common interests, the same as the Nature Conservancy. We all love this land ...”
Creation of the Tallgrass marked a watershed event for the Conservancy, Payne said.
“The Nature Conservancy had the courage, wisdom and vision to make a big plunge and change the way the conservancy did business and buy the 29,000-acre Barnard Ranch as the cornerstone for the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve,” he said. “I tell people the Nature Conservancy did in five years what the federal government could not do in 50 ... It’s a real conservation success story an a good example of private conservation at work.”
The morning’s experience was a “breath-taking” inspiration, Jewell said.
“It’s a tiny little piece of what these lands would have looked like with tens of thousands of these animals going across the landscape,” she said. “So, good for the Nature Conservancy on bringing these animals back. Good for the Nature Conservancy on understanding how much the land can handle, and for spreading the wealth with a number of Native American communities that want to bring the bison back."