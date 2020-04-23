The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded each day in Tulsa County has declined since peaking earlier this month, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to warrant relaxing strict population controls designed to slow the spread of the disease here.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday he was allowing personal care businesses to reopen Friday under restrictions as part of a phased-in approach to restarting the economy, citing favorable COVID-19 statistical trends.
But Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he would announce Friday whether he was following suit.
White House guidelines released April 16 include a recommendation that a community show a 14-day downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases before it considers whether to begin loosening restrictions.
The 14-day downward trajectory in new cases is part of what the White House calls “gating criteria,” that should be achieved before moving to reopen businesses and other locations ordered shut.
“So that’s what we are looking for here,” Bynum said, during a Monday press briefing. “That’s why when you hear us talking about these peak levels, that’s so important. Because that’s when you can tell when once you hit that peak, after that, you start to see those decline.”
In Tulsa County, the longest streak in declining or flat numbers of new COVID-cases so far was an 10-day span between April 5 and April 15, when the seven-day rolling average of cases declined from about 26 new cases each day to about 10 new cases each day, according to data on the Tulsa Health Department website.
The Tulsa World chose a seven-day rolling average to better measure data trends.
The seven-day rolling average is the average number of cases reported in a one-week period. For instance, in the seven-day period ending April 5, there were a total of 180 new cases reported in Tulsa County. Thus, the seven-day average for that one-week period was 25.7. In the seven-day period ending April 6, there were a total of 173 cases, an average of 24.7.
After April 15, the seven-day rolling average of new cases nosed upward for four days to about 13 cases per day before dipping to about 12 new cases daily for the past three days.
Other gateway guidance criteria communities are recommended to achieve before loosening restrictions include “robust” testing for at-risk healthcare workers and the ability for hospitals to treat all patients “without crisis care.”
The White House guidelines also include achieving two weeks of declining flu-like and COVID-19 illnesses.
The White House doesn’t include any specific benchmarks for testing of the public beyond the screening for asymptomatic cases at sites that serve older individuals, lower-income Americans, racial minorities and Native Americans, along with contact tracing for those testing positive for COVID-19.
Once the guidance gateway criteria has been achieved, communities can move on to the first of three reopening phases, under the White House recommendations.
Stitt said Wednesday that favorable state data has led him to begin reopening the economy beginning this Friday when hair stylists, barbers and other personal care businesses could reopen under heightened infection controls.
Oklahoma Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge said Wednesday that the state is looking at hospitalizations, in addition to seeking a downward trend in cases as part of its consideration of when to open up the economy in a phased-in and safe approach.
Stitt said the state could “pull back” on loosening the economic reins “if we need to,” should future data show a spike in new cases.
For the state, the peak in new daily cases, based on the state’s metric of a rolling seven-day total of new cases, was April 7, when 862 cases were reported for the week.
Since then, the number of new cases, based on the 7-day total metric, has declined to about 631 cases per week, or about 90 new cases per day.
Phase one of the White House guidelines includes reopening large public venues such as movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship and indoor dining at restaurants — all with strict physical distancing protocols.
Vulnerable individuals are still advised to continue sheltering in place and all non-essential travel should be minimized during Phase One of the White House recommendations.
Featured video
U.S. near 50,000 deaths: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
How is the world handling the pandemic?
United States: 843,981 cases, 46,859 deaths
Italy - 187,327 cases, 25,085 deaths
Spain - 213,024 cases, 22,157 deaths
France - 157,135 cases, 21,373 deaths
United Kingdom - 134,639 cases, 18,151 deaths
Iran - 87,026 cases, 5,481 deaths
China - 83,878 cases, 4,636 deaths
Germany - 148,704 cases, 5,100 deaths
Central and South America - 6,052+ deaths
Netherlands - 35,034 cases, 4,069 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 2,954 deaths
Africa - 23,000+ cases, 1,100+ deaths
India - 21,797 cases, 681 deaths
South Korea - 10,694 cases, 238 deaths
Russia - 62,773 cases, 555 deaths
Japan - 11,950 cases, 299 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Israel - 14,592 cases, 191 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
