A stretch of U.S. 60 in Osage County has a new identity now, as part of an ongoing effort to promote Osage tribal and county history.
Running east-west between Ponca City and Bartlesville, the recently designated Osage Nation Heritage Trail Scenic Byway includes special turnout sites along the route featuring informational signs, tribal officials said.
Drivers who use the turnouts will have an opportunity to learn a little bit about the area, including the importance to it of Osage Nation history and culture, oil, ranching and the Tallgrass Prairie, said Justin Carr, Osage Nation roads department coordinator.
“The heritage trail is a tourism effort,” Carr said. “It’s a way to generate interest and give the traveling public a way to feel connected to the area by highlighting its history and culture.”
The $820,000 project was made possible by a National Scenic Byways Planning Grant, which helped to fund an interpretive master plan and corridor plan.
The five turnouts feature ranch-style overhead signs that read “Osage Nation Heritage Trail.”
The two turnouts at the county’s eastern and western boundaries also feature an orange buffalo sign with Osage language orthography for “Osage Road.”
Officials said a committee was formed with various Osage Nation departments to ensure cultural and historical accuracy.
Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said, “Programs like this help us see that the Osage is not vanishing, and when visitors drive this route they’ll see and learn all about the Osage people.”
“This collaborative effort was years in the making,” he added.
As part of the effort, the road was recently awarded an Oklahoma Scenic Byways designation.