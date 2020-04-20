Tulsa virtual news conference April 17

Officials with the city of Tulsa as well as Tulsa Regional Chamber spoke Monday afternoon in a virtual news conference.

Watch the virtual meeting here:

The Walmart at 81st and Lewis hosting a free testing facility for health care providers and first responders, Mayor G.T. Bynum said. Others who want a test may be eligible; visit www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 800-635-8611.

COVID-19 has killed 143 Oklahomans since late March. State health officials report 2,680 confirmed cases in the state.

Most cases in the state are concentrated to Oklahoma County, with 574, followed by Tulsa County, 422, and Cleveland County, 324.

Tulsa Metro Chamber President Mike Neal and Bynum announced the creation of an economic recovery committee with representatives from multiple affected industries. The group is set to meet first later this week and will continue to meet weekly for "the coming months," Neal said.

The group's goals will include developing guidelines for safely reopening the Tulsa economy.

Committee members:

  • Steve Bradshaw, Bank of Oklahoma
  • Chet Cadieux, QuikTrip
  • Gerry Clancy, University of Tulsa
  • Carlin Conner, SemGroup (retired)
  • Kevin Gross, Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Marilyn Ihloff, Ihloff Salon & Day Spa
  • Ben Kimbro, Tulsa City Council
  • Dave Kollmann, Flintco
  • Paula Marshall, Bama Foods
  • Josh Miller, George Kaiser Family Foundation
  • Steve Mitchell, Argonaut Private Equity
  • Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber
  • Elliot Nelson, McNellie’s Group
  • Jeff Nowlin, Ascension St. John
  • Erik Olund, American Airlines
  • Pete Patel, Promise Hotels
  • Anja Rogers, Senior Star Living
  • Larry Rooney, Manhattan Construction
  • Peggy Simmons, American Electric Power
  • Casey Sparks, ASM Global
  • Barry Steichen, Saint Francis Health System
  • Kathy Taylor, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation
  • Rose Washington, Tulsa Economic Development Corp.

