Desiring to command a more engaged and informed constituency on a variety of initiatives, the city is in the early stages of creating a new website that will do just that for the Tulsa City Council.
While the main function of the yet-to-be launched site will be centered on being user-friendly and easier to navigate, a consequential component expects to featured a section dedicated to the Equality Indicators — measuring racial and gender disparities in the city.
Megan Boyd, a city media specialist, presented a plan to councilors Wednesday during a meeting at City Hall that involved ways in which the public could learn everything there is to know about the Equality Indicators and its progress with just a few clicks.
The goal is house all the voluminous information — obtained during discussions and special meetings held from June through September that probed the sections of the 2018 and 2019 Equality Indicators — in one virtual location.
“This shows people the path,” said Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “We are eating, sleeping and breathing this and we get lost sometimes. I could only imagine what the people following along at home go through.”
Though the plan is in its early stages, the Equality Indicators portion of the site would include access to meetings, documents, graphics and other resources to keep residents involved in all developments pertaining to the effort. It would also give Tulsans the ability to provide councilors feedback.
The hope, Wright said, is that website will launch at the beginning of 2020.
“We took on these public meetings which has taken up a significant amount of our time, staff time, public time and investment in resources,” she said “and we’re still in it.”
Wednesday’s meeting is a continuation of what are expected to be regular discussions revisiting key initiatives from previously discussed Equality Indicators topics to determine what changes realistically can be accomplished by city councilors.
The nine-member council plans to directly involve the Mayor’s Office, members of the municipal court system, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan and even county officials in outlining strategies that would lead to impacting some issues outlined in the Equality Indicators reports.