Stitt says he doesn’t think rally will increase COVID-19 deaths
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Saturday that he does not anticipate an increase in COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma as a result of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center.
Stitt met with reporters outside the Cox Convention Center a few hours before the doors were scheduled to open for the rally. When asked whether he believes that Oklahoma will see an increased number of deaths as a result of the event, Stitt said: “I really don’t.”
“Some people predicted that we’d be having 5,000 people in the hospital in Tulsa County every four days. That was kind of the prediction early on. You have to remember we have 211 people in the hospital (with COVID-19) across the state of Oklahoma right now.”
The state Health Department reported 197 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma on Saturday.
“We are built for 5,000,” Stitt said. “That was the whole purpose of what we were trying to do, to slow the spread. We’ve got to remember why we did this. The goal was never to have zero cases.
“These other states that are sitting here, do they think they’re going to have zero cases in August or September or October or November?”
‘Baby Trump’ raising money for Vernon AME
A large inflatable Donald Trump — clad in a diaper and holding a cellphone — went up Saturday on top of The Shrine at 18th Street and Boston Avenue near downtown Tulsa.
A gaggle of onlookers cheered as a “Baby Trump” banner was unfurled atop the live music venue next to another banner that stated “Bunker Baby” — a reference to reports the president sheltered below the White House for safety as protests against police brutality and racism took place in Washington.
Kajeer Yar, who is part of the ownership group for The Shrine and The SoBo, said parody and political satire are one of the highest forms of political speech. Yar said a group of concerned Tulsans respects the office of the president, but wants to depict the fallacy of partisanship and of Trump as a person.
Yar said people reached out to him early in the week to donate to offset costs of the effort after he posted about it on social media. Instead, he said he pointed them toward donating to Historic Vernon AME Church’s restoration GoFundMe effort.
The online fundraiser states it is seeking $1 million to restore the only standing structure — founded in 1905 — remaining from the historic Black Wall Street, destroyed in the Tulsa Race Massacre. Yar said about $10,000 had been donated since he posted on social media, boosting total funds raised for the project to nearly $25,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
Earthquake rattles state Saturday night
Shortly after the president left in Air Force One, the ground shook, but it had nothing to do with events in Tulsa Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 4.5 at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The epicenter was about 5 miles northwest of Perry.
It is the largest Oklahoma earthquake recorded by the USGS since a 4.6 magnitude quake April 9, 2018, which also had an epicenter near Perry.