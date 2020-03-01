State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck speaks at the Rudisill Regional Library about plans to excavate part of Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for potential mass graves of those killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. BRETT ROJO/ror the Tulsa World
The ongoing investigation to find unmarked graves from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre will continue with a meeting of the public oversight committee meeting Monday night.
The 1921 Graves Public Oversight Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Rudisill Regional Library at 1520 N. Hartford Ave, the first meeting since the committee announced it would do a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery.
In December, the committee announced October surveys revealed locations in Oaklawn and another along the Arkansas River that needed further examination as possible burial sites.
Those surveys reportedly indicated a 25-by-30 foot area in Oaklawn that appears to have been a pit, and another area historians consider the likely grave of “the original 18” — 18 black male massacre victims buried in the cemetery as identified in newspaper reports and funeral home records.
The test excavation was considered an “intermediate step” to examine whether a more comprehensive recovery effort is necessary, state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said at the Feb. 3 meeting.
The Oklahoma Archeological Survey also previously announced it would discontinue search efforts at Newblock Park after not finding evidence of graves.
The city was also reportedly in ongoing talks with the owner of Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa to allow a survey after it had been linked to the massacre.
Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories.
