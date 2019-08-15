No injuries were reported after a Tulsa Public Schools bus collided with an SUV on Interstate 244 Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

The bus was traveling westbound on I-244 near Utica Avenue about 11:33 a.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that apparently made "an unsafe lane change," an OHP report stated. 

As many as nine juveniles on the bus — ages 11 to 17 — were not injured, troopers said. Occupants of the sport utility vehicle also did not sustain any injuries from the collision.

