No injuries were reported after a Tulsa Public Schools bus collided with an SUV on Interstate 244 Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The bus was traveling westbound on I-244 near Utica Avenue about 11:33 a.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that apparently made "an unsafe lane change," an OHP report stated.
As many as nine juveniles on the bus — ages 11 to 17 — were not injured, troopers said. Occupants of the sport utility vehicle also did not sustain any injuries from the collision.