Gov. Kevin Stitt (right) on May 27 posted this image of himself and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Facebook. The Associated Press recently reported that Tulsa and Austin, Texas, are in the running for a new Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup factory. Courtesy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Sean Kouplen said he has no reason to believe Austin, Texas, has an advantage over Tulsa in attracting a Tesla plant.
The Associated Press recently reported that Tulsa and Austin are in the running for a new Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup factory.
The Austin American Statesman recently reported that Travis County Commissioners were set to discuss potential incentives for the company.
“This is just part of the ongoing process that Tesla is using to evaluate their sites,” Kouplen said. “We went through the same process here in Oklahoma about a month ago, and Texas is just now entering certain phases of their proposal.
“So it is all part of the normal course of attempting to attract a company like Tesla. We don’t have any reason to believe that they are in an advantage position at this time.”
Some state and local officials, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, got a chance to make their case for Tesla in Tulsa at a May dinner with Elon Musk.
Musk and the Tulsans were guests of National Aeronautics and Space Administration Administrator Jim Bridenstine for a planned launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying two NASA astronauts into space.
The launch was postponed because of weather conditions but was successfully carried out a few days later.
The Tulsa delegation was able to make an in-person pitch to Musk for his new Tesla Cybertruck factory.
Musk is the CEO and product architect of Tesla and founder of SpaceX.
Musk was invited to visit Tulsa.
