Vaping-related deaths have been reported across the nation, but while none have yet been recorded in Oklahoma, health advocates are urging the public to stop using e-cigarettes and similar devices.
“We’ve been educating about the harms of vapor use for probably five years now,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Trust. “We’ve seen those efforts really eroded by the predatory marketing of these products on social media. It is really troubling to see folks coming to this product thinking that it’s harmless.”
By Sept. 10, in what some health officials have called an outbreak, six people had died from lung disease related to vaping or using e-cigarettes, and there were more than 450 possible cases of severe lung injury in 33 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kansas health officials confirmed the first death in the state was a resident older than 50 who also had a history of underlying health issues and was hospitalized with symptoms that progressed rapidly.