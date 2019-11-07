Health authorities have ordered that a Tulsa apartment complex be vacated after several failures of the property owner to repair the complex’s heating system.
Tulsa City-County Health Department Environmental Health Services publicly posted the order to vacate at Chateau 68, an apartment complex at 6805 S. Lewis Ave., on Thursday.
Several months ago, the complex was ordered to repair a dysfunctional heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to a news release from the Health Department. Chateau 68 property managers received several extensions on the order to repair the system.
Property managers permitted a repair crew to remain Thursday evening until the issue was resolved, according to the release.
“Our staff verbally communicated to the property manager that as long as the repair company was working on the issue and the interior temperature remained above 65 degrees, residents did not have to vacate tonight,” a THD spokesperson said in the release Thursday evening. “No resident needs to leave their home tonight.”
A low of 27 degrees was expected in the Tulsa area Thursday night.
“The Tulsa Health Department has been in contact with local agencies and Emergency Management today to identify resources to assist with relocation should that be necessary,” the press release states.
The International Property Maintenance Code dictates that adequate and safe heat sources must be available to occupants and must be able to warm the living space to a minimum of 65 degrees, the Health Department noted.