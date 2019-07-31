Traffic enforcement officers will focus on traffic signal violations throughout August, cautioning drivers that no warnings will be issued.
Tulsa Police Department traffic and motorcycle officers will randomly monitor major intersections for red and yellow light violations, according to a news release. Yellow and red light violations carry fines of $200 and $250, respectively.
"Violation of a red light is a leading cause of injury collision in intersections," police said in the release.
The goal of the monthlong stringent enforcement is to reduce the "frequency and severity" of collisions.
Motorists are expected, when "facing a steady red signal" to stop "before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or, if none, then before entering the intersection or signalized location," according to the traffic ordinance. Vehicles may turn right on red or turn left from a one-way street to another one-way street unless otherwise prohibited by signage.
Motorists at red signals are expected to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians "lawfully within a crosswalk" and to traffic utilizing the intersection, according to the ordinance.
Traffic facing a steady yellow signal are warned that a red signal is imminent.
