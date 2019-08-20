When Rep. Dean Davis was arrested Aug. 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence and obstructing a police officer, the Broken Arrow Republican called four fellow political figures, expressed confidence he could convince district attorneys to drop the charges and told a fellow legislator that the City of Broken Arrow had “just made an enemy.”
NonDoc obtained a series of Davis’ phone calls from the Broken Arrow Detention Center via open records request. Davis also called Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado multiple times, once appearing to have dialed the wrong number, once leaving a message and twice hanging up after reaching Regalado’s voicemail. Davis also called Adrena Dunlap, a woman with whom he lives.
But nearly two hours later as Davis made phone calls from the Broken Arrow jail, he told Rep. Ross Ford, R-Tulsa, he was not intoxicated, that officers had driven him “back and forth” in custody for unknown reasons and that he had asked Ishmael for a “blood test” rather than a breathalizer examination of his blood alcohol content.
