Owners and employees of Tulsa-area businesses deemed nonessential rushed against the clock on Wednesday, serving customers with a smile while grappling with what their future might hold.
“To the customers, this is essential,” said Mary Ihrke, a stylist at Hairloom in east Tulsa. “I got one that when I told her yesterday, she almost started crying; ‘What am I going to do for three weeks, Mary?’ ”
Customers came and went from the longstanding salon, 4960 S. 83rd East Ave., as stylists tried to serve as many as they could. For most, it wasn’t about vanity, but seeing friends.
“We’re like a family,” owner Tabatha Fleming said as she worked on a pedicure for 86-year-old Zeda Kearney.
The widow’s once-a-week visit to the salon is about the only time she gets out of the house, Fleming said, and she has been a customer of Fleming’s for 28 years.
“I met her when she was just a kid,” Kearney said, chuckling.
Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s mandate ordered Tuesday, all nonessential businesses in Oklahoma counties with identified COVID-19 cases were to close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday; hair salons, nail places and tattoo parlors included.
For such businesses, the innovation and adaptation Stitt has encouraged isn’t necessarily an option.
“I understand this virus is serious, don’t get me wrong,” Fleming said, but “we are essential and we were very offended by that.”
Kearney has neuropathy in her feet, and the pedicures make it manageable. She also depends on Fleming to keep her hair healthy, for it’s getting harder to lift her hands above her head, she said.
Stylist Tracy Nowlan said she considers her appointments a health matter.
“Emotionally, it does help people coming in,” Nowlan said. “They feel better when they leave.”
“They open up with these stylists,” Candy Dobrich, Nowlan’s client, said. “I do with her.”
Fleming and staff lamented what set them apart from places that are allowed to stay open — sanitation has always been emphasized in their industry, and they were taking even more precautions amid the spread of the virus.
The building is less crowded than the average grocery store, and most of the time it has 10 people or less inside, Fleming said.
“If we can have social gatherings of not more than 10, why can’t I have 10 people here?” she said.
Nowlan, who has worked at the salon for about 15 years, said the situation almost feels like grade school, when one person did something wrong and the whole class got in trouble.
“We’re all being punished,” she said.
Terri Brimmer, director of operations for Tulsa Hair Co., said their three locations shut down at 7 p.m. Tuesday after a whirlwind of service following Stitt’s announcement.
The phones rang off the hook and Facebook messages lit up Brimmer’s screen.
“We instantly went from having no customers in our salons to being completely busy until we closed the doors last night,” she said.
And when she went by for mail this morning, someone had put a note on the door saying they had missed them.
“You don’t realize how much impact you have in someone’s life,” Brimmer said. “Being gone 21 days is just heartbreaking for our staff.”
But her staff had been nervous about staying open for a while, and the salon had been losing money for at least two weeks while trying to uphold commitments. They knew they’d be busy Wednesday, but they decided to do “the right thing” and close early, Brimmer said.
The closure takes one more piece of normalcy away from client’s lives, but when the 21 days are over, Brimmer is hopeful the business will return.
“Don’t cut your own hair,” she pleaded, adding that bad bangs will grow out but box color is the “hardest to fix.”
“We want you to be able to support us when we open our doors,” she said.
Jerry Diaz, owner of Midtown Tattoo Co., said he understands that tattoos aren’t an essential part of life, but like with so many other businesses, this period is going to be rough.
A handful of clients walked through his doors Wednesday, for only two of his artists felt comfortable still taking appointments. He was surprised to have any customers at all, but he said he understands why.
“Some people look forward to that, to getting a tattoo,” Diaz said. “Some people that’s what they work for and save their money for. I’ve got friends that are low on money but they’re saying I’m going to at least get a tattoo to feel good throughout all this time. It’s comforting to them.”
It’s comforting to Diaz, too. He’s “covered,” and he usually gets a tattoo every week, he said.
But not these past couple weeks. He has been busy managing and preparing for whatever the next three weeks might bring.
“I could use a tattoo,” he said, laughing nervously.