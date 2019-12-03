The lobby of Legacy Plaza's Conference Center was buzzing with excitement Tuesday as Mental Health Association of Oklahoma employees and partners gathered to celebrate the launch of CoffeeFirst, a program meant to provide adults who have experienced mental illness, homelessness or incarceration with transferable job skills and a temporary work opportunity.
Chief Programs Officer Mark Davis said the goal is to give those who often get cornered out of the job market a chance at job training, as well as a therapeutic work space.
"This is about employment, but even more importantly, this is about people's lives," Davis said.
Maria Morris, one of two baristas on staff as the pilot program launched, has experienced both homelessness and incarceration. She was adjudicated to a rehabilitation program in August and earned a position with CoffeeFirst.
Morris was familiar with defeat from checking the felony conviction box on other job applications, but at MHA, she said her past was viewed differently.
"It wasn't even a big deal," she said. "It was more like, 'You can tell us, but that's not what determines whether you get this job or not ... the past is the past, and we're glad you're here.'"
Morris said Clara Correa, who oversees the program, was looking for someone with culinary experience, and Morris fit the mold.
Her father was a longtime chef at a downtown hotel, and she grew up in the kitchen with him, she said, since she was old enough to walk and hold a mixing bowl.
"As far as coffee goes, I don't have any experience in it," Morris laughed. "I thought all coffee was drip coffee."
But after a month training with Topeca Coffee Roasters Lab Manager Tyler Duncan, the drip coffee Morris has at home no longer meets her expectations.
Correa brought chuckles to the crowd after thanking Topeca for its support and equipment donations, describing a training session in which she was learning to make steamed milk — an exact science, Duncan will tell you — and ended up with it all over her.
"I love it," Morris said of the learning curve. "I love learning … the people here have been so amazing to me and so supportive."
Tulsa City Councilor Cass Fahler offered the city's thanks and support to the crowd and commended the association on the program's launch.
Correa could hardly contain her excitement that the day had officially arrived.
"I cannot believe this is actually happening," she said.
The program has always been a dream of the association's, Correa said, and a brain child of CEO Mike Brose, but it all fell into place beginning this summer.
Then, Correa had wandered into a Starbucks and chatted up manager Amber Costlow, and the two spoke for more than an hour about coffee in general and how it could be produced from a cart model. Then, Costlow encouraged Correa to apply for a grant offered by the Starbucks Foundation.
"The worst that happens is they say no," Costlow remembered telling her.
Correa's application was returned with a full "yes" of $20,000 to further the program.
Costlow gifted Correa a coffee plant at the ceremony — "So you can nurture and grow it just like you did this program."
Correa also accepted Bank of America's 2019 Neighborhood Champion award and $50,000 grant.
Mary Burchett, the market manager at Bank of America in Tulsa, said it's the first time the grant has been offered in Tulsa. Community partners and bank associates were gathered by invitation only to choose an applicant organization that was "impactful, proactive, adaptable and influential in our community."
"They unanimously stated it was the Mental Health Association,” Burchett said, eliciting whoops and hollers from the crowd.
In addition to the grant, Bank of America has also committed to provide two years of virtual leadership training to anyone at MHA.
Correa had to stop herself from divulging too much about the program's expansion beyond the lobby at 5330 E 31st St., but offered, "Yes, we plan on doing more."
Meanwhile, Morris looks forward to serving in her new role at CoffeeFirst, and she had a few words to share with people who find themselves in a position similar to where she was in her past.
"Don't lose hope," she said. "Stay encouraged. Don't feel like all the doors are closed because of the first 'no.' Keep trying and believe in yourself and people will recognize that. Suddenly, all the doors will open."