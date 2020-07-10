NORMAN — An effort to recall Norman Mayor Breea Clark and four city council members for cutting police funding and other actions is picking up momentum, with hundreds of volunteers set to begin collecting signatures this weekend.
"We think that the city council legislates their own agendas based on national trends that are radical," group co-founder Russell Smith told The Oklahoman on Thursday, calling the council's June 17 vote to cut $865,000 from the police department and redirect the money "the straw that broke the camel's back."
Dave Spaulding, chairman of the Cleveland County Republican Party and president of the Cleveland County Luncheon Club, supports the recall and invited Smith to address about 300 people on Tuesday.
"We’ve got a city council down here that has lost its mind," Spaulding said.
