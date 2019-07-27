A community center in north Tulsa is without a playground after a fire sent smoke pluming above treetops Saturday.
The playground at the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. North, was enveloped in a blaze about 6 p.m. that ate away yellow slides and melted a jungle gym roof into taffy-like strands.
Tulsa Fire Investigator Jim Worley said Saturday evening he was still working to determine the cause of the fire, and he encouraged anyone with information to call the department’s arson hotline, 918-596-2776.
Tim Newton, director of programs at the center, said the center’s main building has cameras, and he’s eager to learn what caused the blaze.
Newton said it took a few years for the center, which offers kids programs as well as social services for those in need, to raise money for the set.
“That’s what’s more upsetting than anything,” Newton said, adding that it had been well-used in the four or five years, since.
More than 250 kids played there this summer in a program that ended Thursday, Newton said, and after-school programs, which serve about 500 children, will begin soon.
Even Saturday, the scene drew about a dozen young boys wondering what happened to their playground.
Newton said he’s glad no one was hurt in the fire, and he’s relieved it wasn’t the main building burning, which he read in one of the numerous texts and phone calls he received as residents saw the smoke cloud above the trees.
As for how it began, he said he can’t help but think someone started it.
“I’m sure the intent wasn’t to destroy it,” he said. “But that’s what ended up happening."
To learn more about the center founded by Victory Church or to make a donation, visit tulsadreamcenter.com.
