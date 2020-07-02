From Oklahoma Department of Transportation: Northbound US-169 is closed and diverted at the I-44 junction until further notice due to crashes in the corridor. Significant delays can be expected. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Multiple crashes are under investigation in the area, where one car came to rest after the crash on its roof. A medical examiner arrived on site about 8 a.m. to recover the body after a fatality was reported.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.