U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., is pictured March 20 in D.C. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued to grump Wednesday morning about delays in bringing a $2 trillion coronavirus response bill to vote in the Senate, but conceded some aspects if the final product are improvements and none are particularly objectionable.

"Nothing here that I've mentioned gives me pause," Inhofe said in a morning teleconference from his Washington office.

He said he expects a vote on the package Wednesday afternoon.

Inhofe and other Republicans have complained that the Senate had largely worked out a deal over the weekend, but that the intervention of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caused Democrats to back off.

Pelosi subsequently sent up her own $2.5 trillion trial balloon that included several initiatives not related to the coronavirus epidemic and its resulting economic damage.

Wednesday, Inhofe noted that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. more than doubled in the past 72 hours, and said "that's the price we paid for the intervention of Nancy Pelosi."

Asked if he was saying those additional deaths would not have occurred had the Senate been able to act over the weekend, Inhofe said, "No, not at all, it's just my way of saying there is a sense of urgency about this."

Some have suggested Pelosi's bill was more of a bluff to pressure Republicans than a serious proposal.

Inhofe said that doesn't matter.

"It doesn't make much difference," he said. "It delayed us three days."

That said, the bill that evolved includes $400 billion more for hospitals, businesses, medical research and individuals than it did on Sunday.

Inhofe said he is satisfied all of the money will help address the medical and economic emergency, and that the few additions are positive.

Specifically, he mentioned $10,000 "loans" that are essentially grants to small businesses through the Small Business Administration and $150 billion to state, local and tribal governments.

