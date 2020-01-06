There’s a first time for everything, and in November Oklahoma saw its first month without record medical marijuana sales.
But it was a slight dip in sales as the state rebounded in December on its way to collecting more than $54.7 million in taxes from the marijuana industry in 2019.
November brought the state nearly $6.6 million in taxes, comprised of traditional sales tax plus Oklahoma’s additional medical marijuana tax.
That amount was down from $6.8 million in October, the first time in industry history collections hadn’t increased from a prior month according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.