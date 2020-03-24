An employee of a Tulsa nursing home tested positive Monday for COVID-19 but has been on leave since early March.

The employee works at Oklahoma Methodist Manor, 4134 E. 31st St., and has been off work since March 5, CEO Steve Dickie said in a news release. The employee developed symptoms March 7 and was tested March 16. Test results returned positive Monday.

“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to continue our work preventing the spread of this virus," Dickie said. "We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation.”

Methodist Manor is a 40-acre residential, assisted living and nursing care facility in midtown, employing 220 staff for about 380 residents.

No residents have shown symptoms of COVID-19, and the transmission risk is presumed low, according to the release. Methodist Manor officials implemented protective measures, including screening employees for illness, about March 2.

The employee was quarantined at home March 10 for flu-like symptoms.

Featured video: Tulsa Ballet costumers sew masks to help alleviate shortage

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you