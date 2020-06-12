The main entrance at Oklahoma Methodist Manor, near 31st Street and Pittsburgh Avenue, in Tulsa, is barricaded with chain link fences and signs during coronavirus-related closures. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said visitation in long-term care facilities can resume Monday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released guidance to ensure the safety of Oklahomans who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure.
The guidance was created based on information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state trade associations.
“It is important we take a measured and responsible approach to allowing visitors to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities, just as we did with the rest of our state,” Stitt said. “This guidance will allow us to continue to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans while allowing them to safely resume valuable interactions with their loved ones.”
The guidance contains three phases based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in each facility and its surrounding community, personal protective equipment availability, staffing levels and local hospital capacity.
“The Health Department has worked closely with communities and providers on safely easing in visitations for residents at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across Oklahoma,” said Health Commissioner Lance Frye. “Our mission is to support the mental health and quality of life for residents, while also taking into consideration the realities of COVID-19.
“We encourage families as they reunite with their loved ones to consider getting tested in advance and to wear masks for visitations and closely follow heightened protocols at the facilities.”
All nursing and skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, adult day care, residential care and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities will be required to submit infection prevention information to the State Department of Health.
"We are concerned that the plan was developed with minimal input from residents and their families, in an accelerated timeframe and with no official public comment period,” said AARP State President Joe Ann Vermillion. “Something this important must be thoroughly vetted with many viewpoints taken into account.”
Steve Buck, Care Providers Oklahoma president and CEO, said his organization expects the process to unfold cautiously and emphasize safety.
“Visitors to skilled nursing facilities should expect to see facilities enforcing new measures that impact when visitations can occur, limits to physical contact and proximity to residents, and other safety precautions,” he said.
Policymakers should understand that reopening to visitors will result in significant staffing needs, increased use of personal protective and sanitation equipment and potentially more cases in facilities as the virus enters from the community, Buck said.
Homes are already incurring skyrocketing expenses to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Buck said.
The state is in the process of finalizing a grant program to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for long-term care facilities to enhance infectious disease prevention. Further details and application information will be released in the coming days.
“It is heartening to see that Gov. Stitt’s announcement included the mention of a new grant program for long-term care facilities funded by the CARES Act,” Buck said. “It is impossible to underrate how urgently this is needed and how important it is for the state to deliver substantial financial assistance as soon as possible.”