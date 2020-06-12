Nursing Homes

The main entrance at Oklahoma Methodist Manor, near 31st Street and Pittsburgh Avenue, in Tulsa, is barricaded with chain link fences and signs during coronavirus-related closures. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

Visitation to long-term care facilities may resume in phases starting June 15, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released guidance to ensure the safety of Oklahomans who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure while also considering the quality of life and dignity of the residents of long-term care facilities, officials said in a statement. 

“It is important we take a measured and responsible approach to allowing visitors to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities, just as we did with the rest of our state,” Stitt said. “This guidance will allow us to continue to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans while allowing them to safely resume valuable interactions with their loved ones.”

The guidance contains three phases based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in each facility and its surrounding community, PPE availability, staffing levels and local hospital capacity, a news release states.

“Our mission is to support the mental health and quality of life for residents, while also taking into consideration the realities of COVID-19," Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said. "We encourage families as they reunite with their loved ones to consider getting tested in advance and to wear masks for visitations and closely follow heightened protocols at the facilities.”

All nursing and skill nursing facilities, assisted living, adult day care, residential care and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities will be required to submit infection prevention information to OSDH.

