Bridge projects affecting Interstate 244 east of downtown and U.S. 75 in Washington County are expected to cause delays, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
A $4 million project to improve three bridges over I-244 is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Both highway and city street traffic will be affected during the work, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time or alternate routes, ODOT said.
The project will replace two bridge decks on Sheridan Road over I-244 and also the bridge deck on Garnett Road over I-244, along with substructure repairs on each bridge.
Starting Wednesday, northbound Garnett will be down to one lane and the southbound lanes of the street will be closed, ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said.
Southbound drivers will have to go to Mingo Road or 129th East Avenue to cross the highway, she said.
Also, starting this weekend, drivers should expect lane closures on I-244 under Sheridan and Garnett, she said.
Other specific lane and ramp closure information will be announced as they are scheduled.
The overall project is expected to be complete in early summer 2020.
Meanwhile, a project to rehabilitate eight bridges on U.S. 75 in Washington County is scheduled to begin Monday.
There will be various lane closures in the corridor throughout the project, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in the area, ODOT said.
The bridges include:
• The northbound and southbound U.S. 75/South Fork Double Creek bridges, located seven miles north of the Tulsa/Washington county line
• The northbound and southbound U.S. 75 bridges over the SK&O rail line, located eight miles north of the Tulsa/Washington county line
• The northbound and southbound U.S. 75/North Fork Double Creek bridges, located nine miles north of the Tulsa/Washington county line
• The northbound and southbound U.S. 75/Caney River overflow bridges, located six miles south of the U.S. 75/U.S. 60 junction
The $510,00 project includes repairs to the bridge joints and decks.
The overall project is expected to complete in early spring 2020, weather permitting.
On average, about 16,600 vehicles per day travel U.S. 75 in the affected area in Washington County — between Tulsa and Bartlesville — according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts.
Drivers can sign up for daily traffic advisories at www.odot.org, which detail upcoming closure information. Click the “Sign Up For News & Alerts” link on the main page of the website and select the Tulsa Metro option.