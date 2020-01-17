Related content

Feds announce $45 million grant to replace crumbling I-44 bridges in west Tulsa, accelerate long-term improvements

Work starts today on I-44 Arkansas River bridge: 'It's going to be a tough one'

Read an ODOT handout about a study of I-44 in west Tulsa.

A long-planned upgrade for Interstate 44 in west Tulsa — the oldest section of interstate in the state — will begin later this month.

Crews on Jan. 27 will begin work on an $11 million project to replace two I-44 bridges over 33rd West Avenue, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The work will last more than a year, with a tentative completion date of spring 2021, weather permitting. Sherwood Construction of Tulsa is the contractor.

The bridges were built in 1952 and are considered functionally obsolete, ODOT said in a news release.

The new bridges will be built to accommodate three lanes of traffic in each direction in anticipation of eventual widening of the highway.

There will be various lane and ramp closures throughout the project, including temporary closures of 33rd West Avenue during key construction phases, ODOT said.

Another major phase of I-44 improvements also is in the planning stages for this year: Replacement of the Union Avenue bridge over I-44 and expansion of the highway from four lanes to six from the Arkansas River to Union Avenue.

Construction bids for that project are expected to go out later this year, ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said.

A public open house with illustrations of the Union Avenue bridge and highway lane expansion projects will be held 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the cafeteria of Daniel Webster High School, 1919 W. 40th St.

People may ask ODOT officials about that project, the 33rd West Avenue bridge project and other aspects of I-44 plans in the area.

The projects are part of a $45 million federal grant announced in 2018 for I-44 improvements.

In addition to the bridge replacement projects, another major part of eventual improvements are expected to include a completely redesigned interchange at I-44 and U.S. 75 — between Union Avenue and the river.

“This is going to be a pretty massive reconstruction of the interchange,” Mitchell said.

Plans also call for eventual widening of I-44 to six lanes from Union Avenue to the Interstate 244 western split.

However, Mitchell said the timing of the interchange and final lane expansion projects have not yet been set because funding has not yet become available.

“We will be trying to identify funding sources as they become available,” she said.

On average, between 53,600 and 86,700 vehicles per day travel on I-44 between the Arkansas River and the I-244 western split, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts.

Constructed in 1953 — three years before the interstate highway system act was authorized — I-44 in west Tulsa is the oldest section of interstate in the state, officials have said.

The projects announced Thursday follow improvements last year on the I-44 Arkansas River bridge, where expansion joints were replaced, and resurfacing of I-44 between the river and the I-244 western split.

For specific closures in the upcoming projects, drivers can sign up for notifications at odot.org by clicking on the “Sign Up For News & Alerts” link on the main page of this website and selecting the Tulsa Metro option.

Featured video

Gallery: 100 things to experience in Tulsa

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Dekker 918-581-8469

michael.dekker

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags

Recommended for you