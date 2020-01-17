Read an ODOT handout about a study of I-44 in west Tulsa.

West Tulsa I-44 open house

The open house will be a come-and-go event providing the public with a chance to view informational displays on the next phase of work on I-44 between Union Avenue and the Arkansas River.

There will not be a formal presentation; however personnel will be on hand to help answer questions.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Daniel Webster High School cafeteria, 1919 W. 40th St.

More info: All project materials will be made available online following the meeting at: www.odot.org/publicmeetings.