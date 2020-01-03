Bridge projects impacting Interstate 44 at the U.S. 169 junction will begin next week, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Friday.
A $587,000 project to repair damage along parts of I-144 and U.S. 169 is expected to begin Monday, officials said.
The work stems from a large fire that occurred when two trucks collided under the overpass bridge at the U.S. 169 interchange on June 27.
Repairs to the beams were completed in July, officials said. The current project will replace the damaged pavement in the eastbound lanes and also repair the piers that were struck during the crash.
Drivers should expect lane closures on both eastbound and westbound I-44 during the project, which will be announced as they are scheduled, ODOT said.
ODOT said project is expected to complete in early February barring any weather setbacks.
Motorists can sign up for daily traffic advisories at www.odot.org by clicking on the “Sign Up For News & Alerts” link on the main page of the website and selecting the "Tulsa Metro" option.