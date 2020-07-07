Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkesha

Tulsa Police on Tuesday shared an update on Officer Aurash Zarkeshan:

"Aurash is continuing to improve daily. This morning the doctors were able to remove the breathing tube and Aurash is communicating with family and loved ones.

"The rehabilitation is going great with his physical strength improving to the point that he can stand. He is well ahead of where the doctors expected him to be given the injuries that he sustained."

Zarkeshan remains hospitalized after both he and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot June 29 during a traffic stop.

Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, succumbed June 30 to gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty.

