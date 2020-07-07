Tulsa Police on Tuesday shared an update on Officer Aurash Zarkeshan:
"Aurash is continuing to improve daily. This morning the doctors were able to remove the breathing tube and Aurash is communicating with family and loved ones.
"The rehabilitation is going great with his physical strength improving to the point that he can stand. He is well ahead of where the doctors expected him to be given the injuries that he sustained."
Zarkeshan remains hospitalized after both he and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot June 29 during a traffic stop.
Gallery: Memorial and tribute for Tulsa Police officers
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Off-duty Tulsa police Officer Aaron Myers adjusts items on a makeshift memorial for Sgt. Craig Johnson and show of support for Officer Aurash Zarkeshan at the Tulsa Police Department’s Mingo Valley Division on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Terrie Dyer prays at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Items hang a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Terrie Dyer wipes a tear as she prays at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Items on a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Anna Hoke (left) and Terrie Dyer embrace and pray Tuesday at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan at the Mingo Valley Division. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Tristan Anderson-Harrison,11, reads a prayer that he wrote on the back of artwork on canvas that he delivered to a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan at the Mingo Valley Division on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Melanie Dickey, an R.N. for over 40 years, places an item on a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. Dickey said, "It just breaks my heart." She said she knows what it's like to run towards when everyone else is runs away. "I just wanted them to know there are so many of us that care." MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
A makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
James Bothell poses for a portrait after writing a note at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. Bothell says he spent 23 years in prison but appreciates the police. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Tristan Anderson-Harrison,11, reads a prayer that he wrote on the back of artwork on canvas that he delivered to a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
Items on a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
OFFICER MEMORIAL
James Bothell writes a note at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. Bothell says he spent 23 years in prison but appreciates the police. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Impromptu Memorials
Jennifer Harmon attaches a black and blue ribbon to a telephone pole at 36th Street and Marion Avenue after two Tulsa Police officers were shot Monday in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Impromptu Memorials
An impromptu show of support was placed on a Tulsa police cruiser at the Mingo Valley Division after two Tulsa police officers were shot earlier Monday in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES