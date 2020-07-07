Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkesha

Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkesha

Tulsa police shared an update Tuesday on Officer Aurash Zarkeshan:

“Aurash is continuing to improve daily. This morning the doctors were able to remove the breathing tube and Aurash is communicating with family and loved ones.

“The rehabilitation is going great with his physical strength improving to the point that he can stand. He is well ahead of where the doctors expected him to be given the injuries that he sustained.”

Zarkeshan remains hospitalized after both he and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot during a traffic stop June 29.

Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, succumbed to his gunshot wounds the next day.

Tulsa police, the Tulsa Police Department Foundation and others will host a fundraiser for Johnson’s and Zarkeshan’s families at LaFortune Park from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Donations may also be made at any of the department’s three uniform divisions.

Gallery: Memorial and tribute for Tulsa Police officers

Tags

Recommended for you