Tulsa police shared an update Tuesday on Officer Aurash Zarkeshan:
“Aurash is continuing to improve daily. This morning the doctors were able to remove the breathing tube and Aurash is communicating with family and loved ones.
“The rehabilitation is going great with his physical strength improving to the point that he can stand. He is well ahead of where the doctors expected him to be given the injuries that he sustained.”
Zarkeshan remains hospitalized after both he and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot during a traffic stop June 29.
Tulsa police, the Tulsa Police Department Foundation and others will host a fundraiser for Johnson’s and Zarkeshan’s families at LaFortune Park from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Donations may also be made at any of the department’s three uniform divisions.
