Two people are dead and a woman is hospitalized after what police captain called a “tragic family situation” played out Sunday afternoon in a Tulsa neighborhood near 21st and Yale.
Tulsa Police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said officers responded to the home in the 5400 block of East 25th Place after receiving a call about 3:30 p.m. from a man who said he shot his adult daughter and was going to shoot himself.
Officers set up outside the home and asked the man to come outside, but they said he eventually shot himself and his wife.
They found the man and his adult daughter dead inside the home, and his wife was taken to a hospital for treatment. Homicide detectives are on scene and searching for a motive.
