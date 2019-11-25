City officials want your help trapping grease to keep sewer lines flowing this holiday season.
The City of Tulsa, along with the Metropolitan Environmental Trust (The M.E.T.), will collect used cooking oils following the Thanksgiving holiday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Central M.E.T. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road.
“If it’s bad for your body, it’s going to be bad for the sewer system,” said Damon Morris, an environmental compliance specialist with the city.
Morris explained that fats, oils and grease can clog sewer lines and damage local waterways. It’s important to toss fatty and greasy food scraps and wipe off plates into trash cans to be disposed of on land.
Gravy. Ice cream. Ranch dressing. Whole milk. All sorts of favorites can harden in sewer lines. Most foods have some sort of fat in them that will break down and cause grease clogs, he said.
“It just builds up over time to the point we have a complete blockage,” Morris said. “(Sewage) finds the path of least resistance, so it will back up into people’s homes, businesses or the environment.”
There are about five to seven sewer blockages a month the city deals with, he said. About 90% are from residential areas, with about 40% of those involving apartments.
The costs to address those issues are passed on to rate payers, and summoning plumbers over the holidays can be pricey.
The city recommends using a coffee can or other durable container to be put in trash and not down the drain. Morris said you can use Saran wrap on a container to seal it.
He said resident who see a sanitary sewer backup can call 918-586-6999 — a 24-hour number — to reach the sewer operations and maintenance department. Dialing 311 to contact the customer care staff also is an option.
If unable to make the holiday event, people can bring oils to a M.E.T. recycling center at any time of the year or to the city’s Household Pollutant Collection Facility with an appointment.
