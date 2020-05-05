OHP stock sign (copy)

A Mounds woman was killed in a crash Monday after apparently running a stop sign, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Penny Thrasher, 46, was driving north on Peoria Avenue southeast of Glenpool when a tractor-trailer that was eastbound on 181st Street struck her 2001 Cadillac Eldorado about 3:30 p.m., according to the report. 

Thrasher was not wearing a seat belt, and she was ejected from the car, troopers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The truck driver, a 56-year-old Tulsa man, reportedly was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, the report states. 

Troopers attributed the cause of the collision to Thrasher's failure to yield at a stop sign. 

