A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 near 41st Street this morning, and traffic is down to one lane in the area, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

The crash was reported about 6:25 a.m. 

Investigators at the scene told reporters a female driver was traveling eastbound when her vehicle hit a curb and she lost control. The vehicle reportedly hit a shock-absorbing concrete barrier, causing it to flip and roll several times, during which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

