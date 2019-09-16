A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 near 41st Street this morning, and traffic is down to one lane in the area, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The crash was reported about 6:25 a.m.
Investigators at the scene told reporters a female driver was traveling eastbound when her vehicle hit a curb and she lost control. The vehicle reportedly hit a shock-absorbing concrete barrier, causing it to flip and roll several times, during which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
