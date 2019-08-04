A Sapulpa man was critically injured early Sunday after jumping out of a moving car on Interstate 244, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Zackary D. Pickering, 25, was a passenger in a 2016 Nissan Altima on southbound I-244 near West 34th Street when he "exited the vehicle" for an unknown reason about 4:40 a.m., the report states.
Pickering had head injuries and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
The reason he got out of the moving car and the conditions of both Pickering and the driver, a 24-year-old Sapulpa woman, at the time are under investigation.