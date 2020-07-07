Oklahomans who travel to New York state must quarantine for 14 days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
New York state currently has a list of 19 states, "all of which have significant community spread," that officials say meet the metrics to qualify for travel advisories.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving in New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening," Cuomo said, also adding Kansas and Delaware to the list Tuesday.