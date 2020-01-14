AG Mike Hunter

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a state lawsuit against three major opioid distributors Monday, accusing them of helping fuel the state’s deadly opioid crisis by oversupplying the state with the highly addictive painkillers.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp. and related entities.

“Our lawsuit will show that these companies poured opioids into communities across this state while ignoring red flags and suspicious orders,” Hunter said at a news conference.

