State prosecutors have charged a Tulsa man with first-degree murder in connection to a Perkins woman's overdose on heroin.
Noah Montague, 25, was already in custody in the Tulsa County jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office added a charge of first-degree murder on Friday, and he remains held on more than $1 million bond, according to court records.
An investigation by the Tulsa Police Department revealed Montague sold Jamie Bear, 29, heroin that led to her overdose death Sept. 10, according to a news release.
Perkins Police Department officers reportedly found Bear unresponsive in her apartment after an anonymous call recommended officers do a welfare check. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and Perkins police reportedly found syringes and a substance that tested positive as heroin in Bear's apartment.
Bear's boyfriend told investigators the heroin had been bought from Montague in Tulsa County the day before Bear's fatal overdose, according to a probable cause affidavit. A second heroin buy was set up for the next day, and officers pulled over Montague's gray Nissan Pathfinder after a reported illegal lane change.
Officers seized suspected heroin but released Montague pending further investigation. Investigators then pinged Montague's cellphone GPS signal to learn where he stayed in west Tulsa before securing a search warrant.
Investigators arrested Montague Sept. 17 when authorities served a search warrant at his residence in the 5000 block of South 35th West Avenue, according to jail records. Officers found 11 balloons containing about 7 grams of suspected heroin in Montague's pants pocket, according to the affidavit.
Montague reportedly admitted to investigators he sold heroin to about 10 customers on behalf of a Mexican cartel group operating in the Tulsa area. He also reportedly admitted to selling heroin to Bear and her boyfriend the day before her overdose.
Montague is scheduled to appear in Tulsa County District Court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20.