The Oklahoma Bar Association recommended that a Tulsa County prosecutor receive a public censure after she admitted that employees under her supervision practiced law on behalf of the state for months without legal authority.
“I’m very sorry that this happened, that I neglected my duties,” a tearful Assistant District Attorney Tara Jack said in her professional tribunal on Wednesday, saying she was “embarrassed” for herself, the employees and her office.
On Friday, she admitted that she failed to properly supervise Christopher “Max” Deane, Johnnie James, Michael Shouse, Kelly Sweeney and Randall Young while they were members of her misdemeanor and traffic team between fall 2017 and fall 2018.
Jack also conceded that she had been aware that they engaged in some form of unauthorized law practice before they were sworn in as attorneys in Oklahoma.
OBA General Counsel Gina Hendryx told a panel overseeing the tribunal that the situation was a “culmination of many issues,” including poor supervision, though she said the employees “probably” should have known they could not appear on record without licenses.
The three-member panel will compile a report within 30 days and make a recommendation to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which ultimately will determine Jack’s sanction.
Hendryx said the employees’ actions make the result of every case they took part in possibly “voidable” because they weren’t licensed at the time. She said the OBA believes that Jack, as their supervisor, is guilty of assisting in the unauthorized practice of law, failing to supervise and committing conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.
Jack said the workplace environment at the time the employees joined her staff “put a strain” on her because high turnover during District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s 2018 reelection required her to also take on two felony dockets.
Later Wednesday, First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless said “there was a lot of stress” in the office that caused people to leave before what they expected would be Kunzweiler’s loss that year.
“They were basically bleeding out experience in ADAs,” Jack said.
James was a licensed attorney from North Carolina, while the others were recent law school graduates who joined the office between September 2017 and the summer of 2018, pending the results of their bar exams. All five are now licensed attorneys in Oklahoma, but the OBA said they handled misdemeanor cases on record more than 150 times combined before they were legally qualified to do so.
Deane and James no longer work for the agency. Shouse, Sweeney and Young are still District Attorney’s Office employees.
Jack on Wednesday revealed that the OBA sent paperwork to Kunzweiler and Grayless, her direct supervisor at the time, during its investigation. Hendryx told the Tulsa World she could not legally confirm whether either was the subject of an OBA complaint.
Kunzweiler released a statement to the World, saying the OBA had notified him and Grayless of the inquiry and that the two had cooperated. Grayless denied under oath Wednesday that he had direct knowledge of the employees practicing law while unlicensed until Jack told him about Sweeney’s conducting a jury trial.
“Ultimately, it is my responsibility to make sure that the attorneys and interns who work in this office are in full compliance with the rules and regulations of the Oklahoma Bar Association,” Kunzweiler said. “I am disappointed that this took place. I am confident that our corrective actions have resolved the issue.”
Grayless testified that he amended the agency’s intern handbook and that interns are required to wear color-coded badges designating whether they have authority to appear in court. But Jack’s attorney, Allen Smallwood, told Grayless his office’s overly broad use of the word “intern” to also refer to unlicensed employees could have confused new hires.
Sweeney, according to testimony, handled almost every part of a jury trial on record in November 2018 even though she had failed her first bar exam and was not a licensed legal intern. Young, who passed his exam, reportedly participated in one jury trial and one nonjury trial before being admitted to the Oklahoma bar.
The OBA said Sweeney alone made appearances in more than 70 misdemeanor cases, while James and Young were on record in at least 21. Deane and Shouse appeared in court minutes for at least 17 and 27 misdemeanor proceedings, respectively.
”It has been an embarrassment for me personally and has caused people to distrust the process,” Special Judge April Seibert said, referencing the legal community’s widespread knowledge of the incidents.
Seibert, who presides over misdemeanor cases, said she told Jack and Grayless she realized Sweeney engaged in the unauthorized practice of law during a conversation with Sweeney after a trial. She said Sweeney was visibly “shocked” at her reaction and appeared to believe she hadn’t been doing anything improper.
Smallwood, in his argument, said there was no evidence that any defendants involved in the cases in question received jail sentences as a result of the employees’ activities. He also pointed out that Jack took responsibility for what happened.
While Grayless said there were things Jack could have done better as a supervisor, he said he believed she was “burned out” and thought there was “fault on both sides.” He said Jack was reassigned to the Gang Prosecution Unit, where she is not a supervisor, as of August and remains an employee with the office.