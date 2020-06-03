The Oklahoma Blood Institute now is offering free COVID-19 antibody tests for blood donors who are at least 18 years old, the nonprofit announced Wednesday during a news conference.
That crucial capability will help uncover the breadth of the novel coronavirus’ incursion in the state as health experts continue developing better models and strategies. Lack of testing for the virus has hamstrung those efforts, making it that much more important for widespread antibody testing to develop a better picture of how many contracted the disease but were asymptomatic or unable to obtain a test to detect it.
OBI, which touts itself as the sixth-largest blood collector in the U.S., is hopeful the ability to test for antibodies will be an added incentive to attract casual or new blood donors.
Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said his team is working on an expanded testing strategy, which includes developing metrics to understand how the extent of the disease’s spread — whatever it might be — affects the population’s health as a whole.
“As I’ve told my staff, before September comes I want to be able to tell people specifically what the new normal is going to be based on the data we have,” Dart said.
Dart said he has fielded many calls about what an individual can do to aid in the response to the novel coronavirus and maintain a level of normalcy and vibrancy in their communities.
One of the top actions, Dart said, is to donate blood to keep up the critical stock of life-saving substance. He did so himself during the response.
The question of when might life return to normal or what a new normal might look like can’t be properly addressed until the disease’s epidemiology is better known, which is tied to antibody testing.
“We can’t answer that question until we truly understand what’s the prevalence and penetration of COVID-19 in Tulsa and Tulsa County,” Dart said. “Donating blood, getting tested for antibodies, that helps inform us. The more informed (we are), the better we can inform our vaccine strategies, our preventative strategies and mitigation strategies.
“We’re all connected in this. Something as simple as donating blood makes you a hero. We’re asking all Oklahomans and all Tulsans who can — anybody who can do this — let’s all step up and be heroes together and keep saving each other.”
Antibody testing can determine whether a person has been exposed to the virus in the past, not whether the person currently is infected.
The state has performed 20,278 antibody tests as of May 28, with 746 positives or 3.7%, according to its latest epidemiology weekly report. Tests for the actual virus in people were at 3.8%, or 7,114 positives out of 188,665 tests. The virus test data don't reflect unique individuals.
Dr. John Armitage, OBI's president and CEO, said the antibody tests the nonprofit is using are manufactured by IMMY in Norman.
Armitage said those tests perhaps aren't at the "umpteenth level of perfection" but that they are good tests and continue to become better.
Initially, he said, the FDA opened the doors to all sorts of antibody testing because the country was desperate for it. Recently the FDA has begun closing those doors and taking some under-performing tests off the market, he said.
"You can't make a diagnosis off a test," Armitage said. "That's why we have wonderful physicians who talk to you about what the test means in your circumstances. No one test stands by itself. That's still true with these tests, but they're a lot higher quality."
Armitage said OBI collects 85% of the state's blood supply, with COVID-19 placing an unprecedented strain on its stock because social distancing measures have curtailed or discouraged companies and organizations from hosting large drives.
Armitage said he is concerned that the nonprofit is using up its regular donors to get through this crisis, potentially setting up a near-term gap in giving because OBI is unable to tap casual donors at the moment.
The summer already is a difficult period, given that schools are out, he said.
“We’re worried that we may be eroding our long-term base, and we need to find other reasons to excite people to come try this," Armitage said. "I think if I’m looking at this as a chance to make a difference: COVID annoys me because it’s disrupted life as I knew and loved it. This is a way to fight back.
"If you’ve got the antibody you can absolutely prevent a bad outcome for a patient in the future. If you become a convalescent plasma donor — a recovered patient who gives their plasma — you’re unlocking a way for us to push back. And we didn’t have that three months ago.”
Convalescent plasma — or antibody-rich blood — is being transfused into severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients as an investigatory treatment that appears to have some degree of benefit. If a person's antibody test comes back positive, then he or she is a candidate to go back and donate their convalescent plasma to help up to three patients.
Blood donors will find out whether their antibody test came back positive or negative through a letter that OBI will mail about a week after the samples are drawn from the donor.
Armitage said OBI has its own lab that already tests samples for usual diseases like HIV or Hepatitis, so the antibody test simply will be an extra test for the lab to perform on the back end.
The next step, he said, is to collect huge numbers of plasma units to begin creating hyperimmune globulin, or "super doses," which yield higher concentrations but fewer dosages to treat patients. Hyperimmune globulin also can be used as a shot to offer some level of temporary immunity that is less than that of a vaccine.