Catholic Masses will resume the week of May 18, with Sunday Masses resuming May 23-24, the leaders of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa said Wednesday.

“To remind us of God’s faithfulness and to prepare to celebrate the birth of our beloved Church on Pentecost, we have determined to resume the celebration of public Mass in Oklahoma during the week of May 18 with Sunday Mass resuming May 23-24," Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City and Bishop David Konderla of Tulsa said in a letter.

"Because of the unprecedented nature of these challenges, we will proceed with caution.

"The dispensation for attending Mass and the practice of live-streaming Mass will remain in place for anyone who wishes to wait longer before returning to public worship.

"We are dealing with an invisible threat to people’s lives, a virus that our brightest doctors and scientists are still figuring out. The ever-present temptation in our American culture is to want solutions immediately and to act quickly, because we want what we want, and we want it now. As a Church, we must proceed more deliberately."

In the letter, the bishops wrote of their appreciation for the patience and kindness displayed during this time and for their hope to return soon to the public celebration of Mass.

“We have been heartened by the many stories of faithful Catholics witnessing to Jesus’ presence through their patience in suffering and in the good they are doing for their neighbors. Thank you!

"At the same time, we all to some degree are growing weary of isolation, threats to health and economic hardship. During this Easter season, we rely on Our Lord’s assurance: ‘Take courage, it is I, do not be afraid!’” the bishops wrote.

For more information, visit archokc.org/mass.

