May 24, 1988: Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols and Michael Fortier enlist in the U.S. Army.
April 1991: McVeigh drops out of eligibility test for Army Special Forces.
Dec. 31, 1991: McVeigh receives honorable discharge.
October 1994: McVeigh uses soup cans to show how he would arrange explosives in a V shape inside a truck for maximum destruction.
April 17, 1995: McVeigh rents a Ryder truck in Junction City, Kansas.
April 18, 1995: McVeigh and Nichols mix the fertilizer and fuel oil bomb at Geary Lake, near Junction City.
April 19, 1995: At 9:02 a.m., a 4,000-pound truck bomb destroys the nine-story Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, killing 168 people, including 19 children, and injuring 850. The blast damages 312 buildings, 14 of which had to be demolished.
• At about 10:20 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Charlie Hanger stops McVeigh on Interstate 35 near Billings for driving with no tag on his yellow 1977 Mercury, and McVeigh is jailed for carrying a concealed weapon.
April 21, 1995: Shortly before he is to be released from the Noble County Jail on the traffic arrest, McVeigh is identified as a bombing suspect and turned over to the FBI.
• Nichols surrenders in Herington, Kansas.
Aug. 10, 1995: McVeigh, Nichols and Fortier are indicted. Fortier pleads guilty.
Dec. 4, 1995: Colorado U.S. District Court Judge Richard Matsch is appointed to oversee the McVeigh trial.
Feb. 20, 1996: Matsch moves the trial to Denver.
Feb. 28, 1997: The Dallas Morning News reports McVeigh admitted to his defense team that he had set off the bomb.
March 31, 1997: Jury selection begins in McVeigh’s trial.
April 24, 1997: Prosecutors and defense attorneys make opening statements.
June 2, 1997: Jury convicts McVeigh on all 11 counts of murder and conspiracy.
June 13, 1997: Jury condemns McVeigh to die by injection.
Aug. 14, 1997: McVeigh formally sentenced to death.
Sept. 8, 1997: 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirms conviction.
Dec. 23, 1997: Nichols is found guilty on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jury deadlock spares him the death penalty.
June 4, 1998: Nichols is sentenced to life without parole.
March 8, 1999: U.S. Supreme Court rejects McVeigh’s appeal.
March 29, 1999: Oklahoma County District Attorney Bob Macy files 160 state murder charges against Nichols and asks for the death penalty.
July 1999: Senate approves $15 million for Oklahoma City National Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism.
April 19, 2000: President Bill Clinton attends dedication ceremonies for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.
Feb. 18, 2001: The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is dedicated. The $7.9 million, 30,000-square-foot museum is housed in the old Journal Record Building, which was heavily damaged in the bombing.
June 11, 2001: McVeigh is executed at a Terre Haute, Indiana, federal prison. His remains are cremated and disposed of at an undisclosed location.
May 13, 2003: Nichols ordered to stand trial on state murder charges.
Sept. 13, 2003: Trial moves to McAlester.
March 1, 2004: Jury selection begins in Nichols’ state trial.
May 26, 2004: McAlester jury finds Nichols guilty on 161 first-degree murder counts, one count of arson and one count of conspiracy.
June 11, 2004: Jury deadlock again spares Nichols’ life.
Aug. 9, 2004: District Judge Stephen Taylor sentences Nichols to 161 consecutive life sentences without parole.
Jan. 20, 2006: Fortier is released from prison. His location is not revealed, prompting speculation that he entered a witness protection program.
Jan. 8, 2015: The memorial and museum reopens after $10 million renovation.